DPP losing direction – commentator

A social commentator has faulted the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for sweeping roads in Mzuzu city on the day of the anti–government protests in the city.

The commentator, Emily Mkamanga, said DPP wanted to disturb the protests in Mzuzu.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Friday organized peaceful demonstrations that took place in all the four cities namely Mzuzu, Lilongwe, Blantyre and Zomba.

In Mzuzu, DPP followers dressed in party T-shirts were sweeping the streets while the march was taking place. The DPP sweeping exercise was however not approved by the council and the group was told to leave the streets.

The march ended peacefully without reports of violence.

In her reaction, Mkamanga said the conduct shows that the DPP is losing direction.

“I don’t know what is happening with this party. How can they plan to sweep in the highway while at the same time CSOs were holding demonstrations? They should have paved the way to demonstrators,” she said.

DPP Regional Governor for the North Kenneth Sanga said the city assembly gave them a go ahead to sweep the road.

“We wrote City assembly last month on this one and the assembly gave us a go ahead to clean the city including the under construction highway, I don’t see anything wrong with this,” said Sanga.

But the Chief Executive Officer for Mzuzu City Assembly, McLoud Kadam’manja, denied this in a separate interview saying it’s not true that the DPP wrote them a letter on the cleaning exercise.

Earlier this month, CSOs were forced to postpone nationwide protests after the DPP organized its own march on the day of the anti-government demonstrations.