Fire guts lodge: property worth K15m destroyed

Fire suspected to have been caused by mice hunters has razed down property worth over K15 Million belonging to Kwidu Lodge in Mchinji.

Owner of the Lodge who is also a Human Rights Activist working for Centre for Legal Assistance Charles Kasambala (52) told Mchinji Police Station that on Tuesday afternoon bush fire caught one of the rooms at the premises before it spread to other rooms.

Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino told Malawi24 that it took coordinated efforts by members of surrounding communities and other stakeholders to put out the fire by using local resources.

According to Lubrino, currently no report of any physical injury has been reported but four magnificent grass thatched blocks have been affected by the fire.

According to a rough assessment made by the owner, property worth K15 million was razed down to ashes by the inferno.

The police have instituted investigations to establish the root source of the blaze.

Meanwhile, the police have condemned the behaviour of setting bushfires as it affects and endangers vegetation, wildlife as well as people.

The police have also advised property owners to construct firebreaks in all structures.