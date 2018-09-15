Bicycle taxi operators in Lilongwe given reflectors

Umuthi Natural Herbal Company has donated 100 reflectors worth K500, 000 to bicycle operators in Lilongwe in order to reduce accidents.

Speaking on Thursday after presenting the reflectors at Shire Primary School ground in area 49 in Lilongwe, the company’s Operations Manager Chiyambi Mazengera said this was part of their social responsibility.

Mazengera added that as a company after conducting research on some of the factors that causes accidents they noted that one of the factors is lack of reflectors among bicycle taxi operators around areas 25 and 49.

“The areas were identified after our company observed that it is along the business road and that very few cyclists are seen with reflectors,” he said.

One of the Kabaza operators Bright Frazer said the donation came in time since it will help them to avoid road accidents and save their lives.

“We have seen our friends losing lives in road accidents due to lack of reflectors to protect them because most of us operate during morning hours and night as such it becomes difficult to be recognised by vehicles,” Frazer said.

He added that they earn very little and it is difficult to consider spending their money for buying the reflectors.

The 100 bicycle taxi operators were randomly identified from selected depots such as Shire, Zebra, Gulliver, Mtandire in Area 49 and Msungwi in area 25.

Umuthi Natural Herbal Company was registered in 2006 and it produces herbal products which are used to cure different ailments.