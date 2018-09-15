120 students selected to unfinished school

Machinga Secondary School is still under construction but that did not stop government from selecting students to the school.

The Ministry of Education selected 120 students to start Form One at the school where some structures are still under construction.

Teachers were also assigned to the school but they have been told to wait before reporting to their work station.

Meanwhile, parents in the district have rejected government’s proposal to send the students to Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSS) across the district as they wait for the completion of the school.

Machinga Development Association (MDA) spokesperson Brandon M’baya told the local media that they do not want the students to go to lower grade schools.

The ministry through its spokesperson Lindiwe Chide said it expected the school to be complete by the time the academic year started hence selecting students to the school.

Chide added that some issues delayed the construction project but she assured that the ministry will ensure that the school should be ready soon for the students to start using it.