Malawian gospel music duet gets Trace TV nod

Local gospel music duet Fortress of Thabi and Tamanda Kamwangala has had their music accepted to feature on an international content provider.

Fortress will start appearing on the international platform on 17th September. The group will take its first step on Trace Gospel TV with visuals for their hit single entitled victorious.

The Kamwangala Sisters are the first Malawians to have their music on Trace Gospel. The development has motivated them to produce more great music.

“We are very happy with the development. It is the grace of God that we will be reaching to millions and millions of people. We have been highly motivated to craft music which will change lives in different nations,” said Thabi

Fortress mastered urban gospel. The group has so far produced two singles entitled Victorious and Eagle. They are expected to drop their debut album later this year.

According to the sisters, they plan to produce more music videos of great quality in order to establish citizenship on Trace. They also target other international platforms.