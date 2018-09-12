A taxi driver from Karonga is the latest winner of the K1 million prize in the Airtel Bandulo Bandulo Promotion.

The third draw of the promotion was conducted Monday in Lilongwe and saw taxi driver identified as Sam emerge as the third lucky winner of K1 million after school leaver Aisha White and Rhoda Hara, the latter a primary school teacher.

Speaking during the draw, Sam thanked Airtel for the prize saying it is a dream come true.

In his remarks, Marketing Manager for Airtel Malawi Frank Magombo said many Malawians now have the belief of how genuine the promotion is having witnessed previous winners being handed over their cash prizes.

Magombo added that some of the K1 Million winners bought internet and WhatsApp bundles.

He explained the customers are showing interest by joining the promotion to try their luck.

Airtel has since committed to raise awareness of the ongoing promotion which has previously been done through SMS broadcasts, end of call notifications and advertising.

On Monday, 70 winners went away with K10 000 cash prizes while 70 others went away with 4G MIFI routers.