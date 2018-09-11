Chilima confident of 2019 win

Vice President Saulos Chilima says he is positive his United Transformation (UTM) will win next year’s Tripartite Elections.

Chilima made the remarks during UTM caucus in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Chilima who is the leader of the political grouping said UTM is confident of winning the 2019 presidential polls but he urged UTM members to work hard at all levels to accomplish this.

He admitted that the political journey ahead will be tough and he therefore challenged party members to be united and vigilant in campaigning.

According to the vice president, the political grouping will launch its national headquarters soon in Lilongwe.

Chilima dumped the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) months ago and formed his United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Since the formation of the movement, UTM has roped in various political giants such as Speaker Richard Msowoya and legislator Lucius Banda.

The movement has so far been launched in almost all regions of the country.