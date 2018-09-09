TNM Super League round up: Silver dislodge Wanderers to go second

..defeats for Dwangwa United and MAFCO FC…

The race for the 2018 championship was blown wide open again this weekend, after Silver Strikers recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over struggling Nchalo United to reduce Nyasa Big Bullets’s lead at the top to just six points with ten games to play.

With both Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers on bay this weekend, the Central Bankers capitalized by beating the rookies courtesy of a second half strike from Thuso Paipi to move into the second position in the standings, dislodging Wanderers who have been occupying the position for weeks.

It was a lackluster performance from the area 47 giants but they managed to get the match needed result to keep their championship hopes alive.

As for the rookies, the latest defeat takes them closer to the relegation with 12 points from 20 games.

At Civo Stadium, a brotherly affair between Kamuzu Barracks and Moyale Barracks ended goalless.

The two teams were poor on the field of play to disappoint the spectators and it was not surprising to see the military teams sharing one point a piece.

At Mzuzu Stadium, a goal each from Michael Tete and Maxwell Gasten inspired Mzuni FC to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dwangwa United to keep their surviving hopes from relegation alive.

Though still stuck in the d-zone, the Green Intellectuals just need extra three points to move out of the drop zone and hoping for more defeats to Dwangwa United who are just two points away from the safety.

The Mzuzu based side are 14th in the standings with 21 points from 21 games.

At Karonga Stadium, Khumbo Msowoya netted a brace to inspire Karonga United to a 2-1 victory over relegation bound MAFCO FC.

The result takes them up to 7th in the standings with 26 points from 21 games.

As for the Salima based Soldiers, the latest defeat leaves them on 15th position with 16 points from 20 games.