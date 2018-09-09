Nchalo, Mafco in trouble

As the TNM Super League action is at a climax, Nchalo United and Mafco have landed themselves in trouble following losses on Saturday afternoon.

The two have to pull up their socks as their current run cannot take them anywhere other than into the lower leagues.

Nchalo lost 1-0 to second placed Silver Strikers at Silver Stadium with a lone goal from Thuso Paipi and they will play Mafco today in their last Central Region assignment this weekend.

With the result, the bankers have cut the gap to 6 points with league leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets, who currently have 46 points as the two teams are remaining with 10 matches each to wrap the season.

The Lower Shire based outfit are still fixed at the first position from the bottom with 12 points from 20 matches.

Elsewhere, Khumbo Msowoya’s brace was enough to ensure maximum points for Karonga United in a 2-1 win over Mafco who are under head coach Tione Mhone.

Mhone who was hired in the first round after Mike Kumanga was shown an exit door of the club due to a poor start is yet to bring back fortunes to the Salima based military side as it is still in the danger zone.

The soldiers who got their consolation goal through Patrick Luhanga at the backyard of the rookies are at the moment on second position with 16 points with 11 matches to end the season.