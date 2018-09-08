Biometric registration makes registration faster and easy

Luchenza District Elections Clerk Mphulupulu has commended the current biometric registration system for elections, saying it is giving registrants more time to go and do their usual business hence spending few minutes to get registered.

Mphulupulu told a MEC reporter during their dairy visit and supervision in Luchenza’s registration centers as the fifth phase on registration is ongoing.

“It is very rare to find a que outside a registration Centre in luchenza town council but that does not mean people are not registering, it’s the biometric system thus making it that easy and faster”.

However, the Chief Executive Officer for Luchenza municipal council Miss Chimphambaexpressed concern on the low turn up of female registrants in most centers as shown by statistics.

“a low turn up of females has been noted in some centers like Luchenza Secondary school Centre” she said.

Only a few problems were noticed in few centers like lack of a free toilet for MEC staff at Luchenza open market centre and a faulty solar panel that was replaced by a genset at craft Centre. The MEC officials were up and down working to solve the issues.

The officials are optimistic to register voters in large numbers due to the simplicity of the registration system.

The fifth phase of registration is underway and will run up to the 15nth of September in Thyolo, Mulanje, Phalombe, Balaka, and Neno Districts as well as at Luchenza Municipal Council.