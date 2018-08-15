Driver dies in Karonga bus crash

A 63-year-old Interline Bus Services driver died while five pasengers sustained serious injuries after their bus overturned on Tuesday morning.

The driver has been identified as Leonard Scoti.

According to Deputy Public Relations Officer of Karonga Police Station Constable George Mulewa, the bus registration number MJ 5468 Scania Marcoporo was coming from Chitipa heading to Karonga boma with Sixty (60) passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Tenenthe, the driver failed to negotiate a left bend due to excessive speeding causing the bus to overturn.

The driver died on the spot as five passengers sustained serious injuries while 54 others suffered minor injuries and were rushed to Karonga District Hospital.

Meanwhile, Police in Karonga are advising all road users to be extra observant when approaching that bend and reduce speed as the area has records of similar accidents.