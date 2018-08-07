Kamuzu Stadium inspection set for tomorrow

Super League action will soon return to Blantyre following announcement by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) that it will inspect Kamuzu Stadium tomorrow.

The facility has been closed for over year as the government was renovating some of the areas at the facility where among others new artificial turf was being installed.

FAM’s official responsible for inspection of the soccer facilities Casper Jangale has confirmed in an interview with the local press that after inspecting the oldest arena, FAM will on Thursday have a meeting with government officials.

“It’s true we were asked by the government to inspect Kamuzu Stadium since they have completed what they were doing. According to our program, we will inspect it on Wednesday.

“Government has also organised a meeting on Thursday with all the parties that use the facility so that we should discuss some important things about the facility,” he said.

According to the Super League fixtures for the first matches of the second round, some matches may be staged at the facility.

This coming weekend on Saturday, Be Forward Wanderers match against Kamuzu Barracks will be played at either Kamuzu Stadium or Balaka Stadium while the Nyasa Big Bullets match against Nchalo United match has also been put at either Kamuzu Stadium or Mulanje Park Stadium.

Asked if there are possibilities that the stadium can host matches starting from this weekend once inspection is done, Jangale expressed doubt over the possibility.

“Let’s not rush about this weekend but next week that will be possible…give us time to do our work this week,” concluded Jangale.

Following the closure of the facility, teams from Blantyre have been using stadia outside the city such as Mulanje Park, Balaka and Kalulu in Chikwawa as their home grounds in both cups and top tier matches.