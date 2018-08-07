Bullets, Silver Strikers to miss out on Raphael Phiri

With less than three days to go before the closure of the local transfer window, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers are on the verge of missing out on Raphael Phiri’s services following Civil Sporting Club’s decision to keep the player.

It has been reported that the two clubs requested Civil Sporting Club to sell the player in the ongoing transfer window but the request was completely turned down by the Civil Servants who said the player was not for sale at any price.

According to media reports, Civil had an executive meeting where a decision to keep the player was made.

However, Silver Strikers General Secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda says his club is still very much confident of landing Phiri.

“We are still discussing with Civil Sporting Club and the discussions are going on very well and we are very optimistic that before 11th August 2018, Raphael Phiri will be our player,” he told the local media.

Earlier on, Bullets made a shocking revelation that Civil Sporting is demanding a whooping K10 million for the player who has scored 9 goals in the ongoing season.

According to reports, the Blantyre based giants are refusing to pay such an amount for a player who is yet to play for the senior national team but remains hopeful of signing the 21 year old forward.

At the moment, Super League clubs are still quiet on the transfer market but the battle between Bullets and Silver Strikers for the signature of Phiri will likely go down to the wire.