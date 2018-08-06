Malawian ambassador living in K10 million a month house

Government has for the past two years been paying 10 million a month as rent for the house of Malawi’s Ambassador to Kenya.

This is the case even though Malawi already has a house Nairobi which was bought to house the ambassador.

According to the Nation on Sunday, Malawi High Commissioner to Kenya Agrinna Mussa refused to continue living in the government-owned house saying it needed to be renovated.

“For two years, Mussa has been housed at Panari (Hotel) luxurious apartment, which is fully furnished and serviced, and is located in Westland in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi,” the paper said.

A receptionist at the hotel confirmed to the paper that Mussa stays at the hotel and she added the most expensive apartment at the hotel costs about $400 (about K300 000 a day or about $13 000 a month).

However, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations spokesperson Rejoice Shumba said the rented house costs $6 000 (about K4.5 million).

Mussa abandoned the government owned apartment after a break-in saying she will return to the residence once it is renovated.

According to spokesperson Shumba, the government owned house has problems with the water system and security fence.

“It is currently under renovation and will be completed when funding is released. It was acquired in 1990 as an unfinished and/ or existing structure and later redesigned and modified to fit the requirements of the Malawi Government,” she said.