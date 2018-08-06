Malawian ambassador living in K10 million a month house

Government has for the past two years been paying 10 million a month as rent for the house of Malawi’s Ambassador to Kenya.
This is the case even though Malawi already has a house Nairobi which was bought to house the ambassador.
According to the Nation on Sunday, Malawi High Commissioner to Kenya Agrinna Mussa refused to continue living in the government-owned house saying it needed to be renovated.
“For two years, Mussa has been housed at Panari (Hotel) luxurious apartment, which is fully furnished and serviced, and is located in Westland in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi,” the paper said.
A receptionist at the hotel confirmed to the paper that Mussa stays at the hotel and she added the most expensive apartment at the hotel costs about $400 (about K300 000 a day or about $13 000 a month).
However, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations spokesperson Rejoice Shumba said the rented house costs $6 000 (about K4.5 million).
Mussa abandoned the government owned apartment after a break-in saying she will return to the residence once it is renovated.
According to spokesperson Shumba, the government owned house has problems with the water system and security fence.
“It is currently under renovation and will be completed when funding is released. It was acquired in 1990 as an unfinished and/ or existing structure and later redesigned and modified to fit the requirements of the Malawi Government,” she said.
It’s a big waste
They just seat there and waiting money doing nothing. Ambassador or high commissioners should work to bring investors into our country. I don’t see why Malawian government has ambassadors outside the country doing what?
Same useless ambassador in Dubai and other developed countries. Mukapeza ndi anthu ozikonda kwambiri. Akamakuyankha it’s like you are nothing they do afavor just to talk to you.
For your information, she is the wife of Minister Henry Musa
The mission to kenya is diplomatic ..meaning it s not a trade mission or an economic mission and it is not even a political one ..it has no financial justification as we do not get aid or trade cooperation with Kenya..the amount of trade isn’t enough to warrant an existence of a mission at the tax payers expense, therefore I would close the mission and deal with diplomatic and trade matters as they come..Tanzania never had a diplomatic mission in Malawi for a long time..it never lost anything..as the amount of trade or international coporation is almost negligible currently at small business level. I think embassies should only be in counties where we sell our large volume of produce or natural reasorces to as that our only trade.. Countries which has an accountable high Malawian population ….. Countries which have project and major donor countries… We had namibia..Botswana…that’s just a way to filter money out of the country and help individuals who r related or help the party. For example we had a mission in Libya that helped coz we were on the line to get help from them.he cost is that we supported ghadafi who was a brutal dictator not wanted by his people as he didn’t respect democracy..so if Libya was to be stable and economically sound to be Malawi could have been an enemy and a non beneficially. That’s a London..Toyko..Washington price being paid in Kenya..don’t be a diva just close the embassy and let her come home..I don’t think Malawi is benefiting $300 a day due to her presence
That is cost effective for this government when we are running our hospitals without proper medical equipment or medication! Poor pipo dying when we can afford to spend so much on the privilleged alone! This is why we need to vote in abandonce so we can change our leaders and see what they can bring. Nkhalambazi zikuononga kwambili.
😎 Watching the space.K10million a month?
Feel like swallowing her
Yes in addition to many other benefits this lady cannot settle for less. Many more tot to be seen!!!! Malawi is really a political podium.
What a waste of money 240m in 2 years, playing with our money. Kkkkkikkk