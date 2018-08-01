Residents attack Mulli

…Guards nabbed for murder

Angry residents from Chiradzulu have demolished three houses belonging to Mulli Brothers after guards at Chikale Estate killed a man.

Reports reveal that guards at the estate killed a man identified as Lucius Banda suspected to have been cutting trees in the estate.

Chiradzulu Police spokesperson Yohane Tasowana confirmed to have received a tip that guards at Chikale estate killed a man on Sunday.

This angered the residents who torched three houses belonging to Mulli at the estate. Meanwhile, the police have taken over the patrolling duty at the estate as they calm the angry residents from the district.

Police have identified four guards arrested as Chifuniro Serepa, 22, Wilson Smart, 39, Starack Black, 42 and Mikeasi Paul aged 27.

Three years ago, Mulli Brothers guards also killed a man suspected to have been cutting down trees in Mulli’s estate.