Suspect arrested in killing of US businessman

Police in Nkhatabay have arrested a Malawian businessman suspected to have been involved in the killing of an American businessman.

Nkhatabay Police Station spokesperson Cecilia Mfune identified the suspect as Gabriel Chirwa aged 33 who is a well-known businessperson in the district.

According to Mfune, Chirwa was arrested on Tuesday and has since been remanded at Nkhatabay Prison pending further investigations and trial.

The Nkhatabay based American businessman Michael James Maglioli was murdered in cold blood on July, 20 this year at around 8PM at his house in Sanga, Nkhatabay.

His body is being kept at Nkhatabay District Hospital. Michael, 47, was from Massachusetts State in United States of America and came to Malawi in late 90s.

The suspect hails from Kang’oma Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mankhambira in Nkhatabay District.