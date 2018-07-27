Carlsberg Cup kicks off Saturday

Northern Region Football Association (NFRA) on Wednesday conducted the Carlsberg Cup draw for the regional phase which kicks off tomorrow.

At the regional level, the draw created seven fixtures involving 14 teams from the Northern Region Simso League.

The games will be played this weekend but there will also be another round of games in order to find three winners that will qualify for the national phase of the competition.

General Secretary for NFRA Masiya Nyasulu said the draw went well and it was free and fair.

He added that the teams from the lower league that will qualify for the tougher national stage will get exposure.

“The cup brings a lot of things like competition among Northern Region teams and also teams that wins at regional phase and qualify playing at national phase, as you remember Fish Eagles last year gave Mighty Be Forward Wanderers tough time at Balaka stadium,” said Nyasulu.

He also noted that some of the players from that Fish Eagles team are now playing in Super League

Chairperson for Fish Eagles Yosefe Misinde said they expect competition to be tough this year.

“Last time we qualified to play at national phase and this time am sure we will do well again although this year’ draw seems to be tough compared to last year,” said Misinde.

The first round fixtures are as follows:

Mchengautuwa United vs Lura United

Katowo vs Kabwafu United

Baka City vs Fish Eagles

Manyamula United vs Luwinga United

Rumphi United vs Bolero United

Mbawa vs Ekwendeni Hammers

Chitipa United vs Chilumba United.