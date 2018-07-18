Maid imprisoned for adding urine to water

A 22 year old woman identified as Joyce Chisale has been sent to prison for mixing her bosses’ drinking water with urine.

She was sentenced by Nkukula First Grade Magistrate court on Tuesday after being found guilty of neglect act to cause harm contrary to section 247 of the penal code.

Kanengo Police prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Florence Moyo told the court that Chisale committed the offence on July 7 this year in Area 49 ( Lilongwe) where she was working as a maid.

Joyce Chisale pleaded guilty to the charge as she told the court that indeed she added her urine to drinking water which she gave to her two bosses (man and woman) as she was advised by her neighbour Julita Zawanda who claims to be a witchdoctor.

The case was reported to Kanengo police station where Chisale told investigators that Zawanda told her to add her urine into her boss’ food so that she should be loved and receive more attention from them.

The bottle that contained urine was sent to Kamuzu Central Hospital for examination where results showed that it was really urine.

In her submission before sentencing, Moyo pleaded with the court to give the woman a stiff punishment since the accused person’s act endangered people’s lives and brought fear to a lot of people who have maids in their homes.

When passing judgement, her worship first grade magistrate Diana Mangwana expressed her concern over the maid’s behavior. She therefore sentenced her to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour while the case of Julita Zawanda continues since she pleaded not guilty.

Joyce Chisale hails from Benjamin village in the area of Traditional Authority Kanduku in Mwanza while Julita Zawanda (45) hails from Samveka village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa.