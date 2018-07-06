Road accidents claim two lives in Kasungu

A 9-year-old boy identified as Pilirani Phiri has died after being hit by a vehicle at Lisasadzi Bridge along Lilongwe-Kasungu M1 road.

Confirming on the incident, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Police Harry Namwaza said Phiri was hit by motor vehicle registration number ZXP 334 GP Nissan Qashoai, saloon which was being driven by Levi Njikho aged 35.

Namwaza added that Njikho was driving the motor vehicle from Lilongwe going to Kasungu with two passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Lisasadzi Bridge he was exchanging direction with another vehicle and in the process he slightly swerved to the nearside of the road where he hit Phiri who was walking on the left hand side edge of the road in heading the same direction.

“Following the impact, Phiri died on the spot due to severe head injuries,” he was

In a related development, a 6-year-old boy identified as Alick Shaba died on Monday after being hit by a motor vehicle which was being driven Aubrey Vitula.

The incident occurred at Chenjewazi village along Kasungu-Mzuzu M1 road as the boy was crossing the road.

The 6-year-old boy died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries and multiple fractures.

Police have since advised road users to exercise caution and adhere to all road traffic rules when on the road.

Pilirani Phiri hailed from Mpani village, Traditional Authority Simndemba in Kasungu district while Alick Shaba hailed from John Ndawa village, Traditional Authority Mnyanja in Kasungu district.