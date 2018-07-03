‘I am not interested in money’ – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has claimed that he is running again for presidency next year not to enrich himself but to serve Malawians.

He made the remarks days after a leaked report by the Anti-Corruption Bureau revealed that a businessman sent K145 million to a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) account shortly after the businessman defrauded government of K466 million.

Speaking when closing the DPP national convention in Blantyre today, Mutharika said his intention is to serve Malawians and that is why he only receives 40 percent of his K2.7 million monthly salary.

“If I was interested in money I would not take 40 percent of my salary. So it’s not because of money, it is because I know I can serve this country and as leader of the party we have something to be completed,” Mutharika said.

He also warned people who have been elected to the DPP National Governing Council (DPP) to avoid abusing their positions by forcing companies to give them contracts.

“Don’t go out there and hustle companies to give you contracts on behalf of DPP, I want that to stop,” Mutharika said.

The president then urged the officeholders to work hard so that the DPP should win the 2019 elections with a landslide victory.

On primaries, Mutharika promised that the party will not impose parliamentary or local council candidates on the voters.

At the convention, Mutharika was endorsed as the party’s president and presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

He accepted the nomination when closing the indaba on Tuesday saying he will make sure that DPP should continue ruling until 2084.