Nyasa Big Bullets condemn fan violence at Bingu National Stadium

…says perpetrators will be brought to book…

Nyasa Big Bullets have promised to cooperate with law enforcement authorities to ensure that perpetrators of Sunday’s violence are brought to book.

In a statement released today, the people’s team has strongly condemned the fan violence which took place at the Bingu National Stadium this past weekend.

Hundreds of Bullets fans invaded the pitch immediately after the final whistle of their Airtel Top 8 Cup loss to Blue Eagles where the officiating personnel were attacked.

Football fans around the country expect the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to hand down a harsh punishment on both the fans and the club in the near future.

The FA disciplinary committee is yet to meet to discuss the way forward.

Below is the statement released by Bullets:

“Nyasa Big Bullets F.C condemns in the strongest possible term the unsporting behavior that took place on Sunday the 1st July, 2018 at Bingu National Stadium during the Airtel Top 8 final against Blue Eagles F.C.

Violence has no place in our football. No matter how strong we feel, no matter how frustrated we are, no matter how aggrieved we are, violence is not an answer and when we engage in violence it defeats the legitimacy of our feelings and grievances.

Violence goes against our ethos of what we stand for as “The Peoples Team”. It also tarnishes the reputation of the club and the millions of well-mannered supporters who make up the Nyasa Big Bullets Family. We therefore appeal and implore all of our supporters to desist from any unsporting behavior and we commit that all perpetrators will be brought to book.

We are also disappointed that some Malawi Police Officers were brutally beating unnamed members of our team instead of handcuffing them if they were in the wrong which also infuriated the situation and this will be reported to the relevant authorities.

We also note the upward trend of violence during football matches due to dubious decisions made by officiating personnel. We therefore ask National Referees Body through Football Association of Malawi to allocate professional and competent officiating personnel.

Once again Nyasa Big Bullets F.C does not condone any acts of unsporting behavior under any circumstances.”

Meanwhile, the FA says those behind Sunday’s violence will be brought to book.

Eagles were awarded a last minute penalty by referee Misheck Juwa from which Stuart Mbunge scored to inspire the Area 30 based side to their first trophy in six years.