Chaponda explains withdrawal from DPP veep race

Former cabinet minister George Chaponda has explained his eleventh hour withdrawal from contesting for the position of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for Southern Region.

Chaponda announced his withdrawal at the commencement of polls at the party’s convention on Monday, a development which surprised many delegates at the indaba.

However, speaking with this reporter, Chaponda said people should neither get worried nor be surprised with his withdrawal.

The former minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development said his withdrawal was a matter of reflecting on other things which include peace in the ruling party.

He said he thought it wasn’t good enough for him to compete with Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa since they both come from Mulanje.

“In the course of campaign, I reflected on a number of issues. Firstly I reflected that we need unity in the party and we should not promote divisive attendances.

“I thought that allowing myself to compete with Honorable Kondwani Nankhumwa who is my next door neighbor in Mulanje Central and Mulanje West will not look well in the interest of unity of the party,” Chaponda told Malawi24.

He then thanked President Peter Mutharika for appointing him as vice president for the south in 2014.

Chaponda revealed that he wants an advisory position in the party.

Meanwhile, Nankhumwa has won DPP’s southern region vice presidency by 772 votes beating Henry Mussa who got 401 votes and Joseph Mwanamvekha who got 407 whereas in the central region, Uladi Mussa has won central region vice presidency.

Uladi got 954 votes beating Dean Josiah Banda who got 298 votes, Zelia Chakale who got 149 votes, Hetherwick Ntaba who got 94 votes and Samuel Tembenu who got 91 votes.