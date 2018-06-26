Mount Mulanje Porters Race set for July 14

…preparations in progress…

This year’s Mount Mulanje Porters Race will take place in Malawi on Saturday, 14th July 2018.

Malawi’s most challenging extreme sporting event will start at Likhubula Valley, right at the foot of the mountain, with participants running up to Chambe Plateau about 2,500m above sea level and from there to Lichenya Plateau and back down to Likhubula.

Malawi’s leading mobile service provider TNM Limited will sponsor this year’s event alongside Malawi Gaming Board and Mzati radio in partnership with the Mount Mulanje Conservation Trust (MMCT).

Kondwani Chamwala who is MMCT Public Relations Officer says preparations are going on very well ahead of the event.

“Preparations are fine as we are working on the route and we have also introduced a shorter route for corporate partners and individuals to compete as we are waiting for the main race to finish.

“At the moment, we have TNM as main sponsors and Malawi Gaming Board as well as Mzati Radio as partners and we expect more fun as we have received more enquiries from people within and outside the country,” he said.

According to Chamwala, ladies and porters are expected to pay a participation fee of K500, K1000 for non-porters, with international athletes being required to pay a fee of K10000 while the corporate race will attract a fee of K5000.

Porters Race was established in 1996 and was originally limited to Porters and Guides of Mount Mulanje before being made an annual event which gave a room to other participants.