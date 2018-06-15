Men in Black: Bullets invade Lilongwe in hot suits

A week ago, Nyasa Big Bullets caused a stir on social media after the team arrived in Karonga on a hired Malawi Defence Force (MDF) plane ahead of their Super League tie with Karonga United.

And on Thursday, the Blantyre based giants have stormed the social media again after they arrived in Lilongwe ahead of their Airtel Top 8 semifinal clash with rivals Big Bullets all swagged up in black suits.

This type of dressing has attracted positive comments from soccer loving Malawians who have paid special tribute to Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC), who are the owner of the team.

Mzuzu University Associate Lecturer, Emmanuel Lawyer, who once worked for Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) as a sports reporter said:

“The People’s Team living to its billing now. International standards,” he said.

Another soccer analyst Kimu Kamau said NMC is indeed setting a good example which is worthy emulating.

NMC took over the ownership of the club from supporters as part of commercialization drive.