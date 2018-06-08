Mzuni hire new coach

After firing Alex Ngwira, Mzuni have now hired Fish Eagles Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa as head coach.

Kadenge who holds Caf A coaching licence said he is looking forward to improving the teams performances.

“The team approached me some days ago to come in and help them, I can’t promise more because it takes time to change things.

“Alex Ngwira is a good coach that I always respect but it is a matter of time, the only thing that I can promise is to change the style of play,” said Kadenge Mwafulirwa.

Kadenge previously coached Embangweni United, Mzuzu Central, and recently he was the head coach for Fish Eagles fc.

Mzuni have also roped in Former Flames mentor Kinnah Phiri as Technical Director to help the team survive as he did in 2016.

So far, Mzuni who have played 9 games and have scored two goals are on position 14 on the log table.