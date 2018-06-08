National Coaches Committee laments recent sackings

National Football Coaches Committee (NFCC) has decried the recent sacking and suspension of some Super League coaches, describing them as unfortunate.

NFCC President Stewart Mbolembole said this in the wake of the dismissal of Mzuni coach Alex Ngwira and Mafco’s Mike Kumanga this week.

The two have become the first managerial casualties of the 2018 soccer season due to what their employers described as poor team performances.

The sacking comes barely a week after Nchalo United mentor Charles Manda was suspended on similar grounds.

Masters Security gaffer Abbas Makawa has himself just returned from suspension following a dismal start to the season.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Mbolembole advised all coaches to tread carefully when entering into agreements with their respective employers.

“These developments are unfortunate and could be attributed to how coaches are engaged. Coaches are advised to carefully scrutinise their contracts before signing, and to fully understand what the employers want, to see if the targets are achievable with the available resources. If they see that the targets are somehow unrealistic, they should bargain with their masters or else demand the necessary tools required to get the job done. You cannot eye the league crown when you don’t have quality players to get you that far,” said Mbolembole.

He then turned on some employers for making unrealistic demands when they have not made any meaningful investment into their clubs.

“If for example, teams like Nyasa Big Bullets, Be Forward Wanderers or Silver Strikers demand titles from their coaches, its understandable, because they have invested a lot in their teams and have assembled the quality to win them titles. But some teams are just new in the elite league yet they are asking the coaches to take them to the moon, which is so unfair and an unachievable task,” he said.

The NFCC boss then cautioned his subjects to stay united to avoid being taken for granted by the employers.

“We have to stand together and demonstrate that an injury to one is an injury to all. You cannot jump into a job where your fellow coach has been fired. By doing so, the clubs will continue to abuse us, so am calling all coaches to stand up, stay united and fight for our rights,” concluded Mbolembole.