BT City Council delays blue night talks

Blantyre City Council has requested for the adjournment of blue night mediation talks with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) saying council officials have a busy schedule.

Lawyer for the CSOs Wesley Mwafulirwa confirmed the talks were scheduled for today but they have been cancelled because Blantyre City Council officials have other engagements.

Mwafulirwa added that the date for the talks is yet to be announced for both parties to be available.

“The lawyers of Blantyre City Council requested for adjournment and it is normal,” said Mwafulirwa.

The Zomba High court earlier ruled that CSOs must enter into dialogue with Blantyre and Lilongwe city councils as well as Lilongwe Water Board following the CSOs’ application on Blue night funds.

Malawian CSOs sued the three bodies for giving ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) over K13 million.

The court in Zomba also ruled that if mediation talks fail the matter shall commence to full trial.