Moyale Barracks player sued for unlawful wounding

A Mzuzu University supporter who was beaten by Moyale Barracks players has sued the club’s defender Ntopijo Njewa for unlawful assault.

The victim is demanding MK10 million in damages from the defender.

Violent scenes erupted at Mzuzu stadium last week due to poor officiation that resulted in Mzuni supporters throwing stones onto the pitch during a game between Moyale Barracks and Mzuni FC.

After the game, Moyale Barracks players attacked Mzuni supporters and some were heavily wounded.

According to the summons dated 17th May 2018, Pemphero Kathewera and his representatives Attorneys & Law Consultants are arguing that defender Jewas act was barbaric and without any justification.

We act for, and on behalf of, Pemphero Kathewera, hereinafter referred to as our client, with instructions to demand the compensation from yourself amounting to MK10, 000 000 as a consequence of your assaulting him and causing aggravated and life threatening personal injuries on his person.

It is our clients story that on the 14th of May 2018, after your game against Mzuzu University at Mzuzu Stadium, you descended on him and without any lawful cause mercilessly and brutally physically assaulted him. As a result of the assault, our client suffered heavy physical injury including a fractured neck and a dislocated shoulder, read the summons.

The lawyers say that Kaphwereza was admitted to Mzuzu Central Hospital from the 14th to the 16th May 2018, after which he was discharged but continues to be treated as an outpatient.

You are therefore tortuously chargeable to compensate our client for the pain, suffering, harm and injuries you inflicted on him. We therefore write to demand MK10 000 000 as compensatory damages. We further demand a sum of MK2 000 000 as our costs, the lawyers say.

The document also outlines that Jewa should comply with the demands before close of business on Friday 25th May 2018 and if he fails they will have no option but to commence a legal suit against him.