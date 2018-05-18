Dausi calls for patience on ATI

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi says government needs more time to complete processes necessary for the Access to Information (ATI) law to be put into use.

Dausi said this today in Parliament in response to a question by Member of Parliament for Lilongwe North East Maxwell Thyolera who expressed worry that the act is taking time to be implemented.

In his remarks, the minister said no one is deliberately delaying implementation of the law but his ministry is just following proper measures which cannot be done in two days hence the need for patience.

Dausi said the ATI Act stipulates that there should be a committee under Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) to do some groundwork before people can start using the law.

Last year, a committee consisting officials from Ministry of Information, Malawi Human Rights Communication and Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs was formed to do the groundwork for the law.

Dausi said the committee has already recruited and trained officers and they now need more funds for their work.

The ATI legislation was passed in Parliament in 2016 and President Peter Mutharika assented to the law early last year.