No applause for Mutharika: PP spits venom

President Peter Mutharika has no breathing space. Not even one as the Peoples Party ( PP) has also taken a swipe at his leadership saying it has failed to run this nation.

Mutharika in his State of the National Address (Sona) said his regime has created hope for Malawi through numerous projects earmarked in various sectors like education, health and agriculture.

But PP leader in the Parliament Raphael Mhone said Mutharika has failed to run this nation saying all promises his government made have not been realised.

He said that since 2014 when the DPP took the reigns of power from PP in a poll the PP disputed has only but done false promises.

According to Mhone, it is unfortunate that Mutharika has painted a wrong picture about Malawi and that people are still living under abject poverty when the governing Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) ignores this.

He also took time to criticize Mutharika for failing to promote the teaching profession which the DPP has promised to upgrade.

Just like opposition Malawi Congress Party ( MCP), President Lazarus Chakwera, Mhone also lashed out at Mutharika over public appointments.

This comes as Mutharika appointed Rodney Jose as Inspector General of Police. Jose is feared to have taken a role in the ruthless murder of Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa.

The Civil Society had in a demonstration held last month asked Mutharika to reverse Jose’s appointment.

Mhone also said that it is sad that Mutharika is only appointment people from one tribe.

“Yes, delivery, when all appointments of directors general, principal secretaries and chairpersons of statutory corporations must come from one tribal group. Yes, delivery, when Mulli Brothers Ltd can be paid MK3.1 Billion whilst the 20th July victims relations cry for a few million Kwachas!” He added.

This fire power to Mutharika comes just a year away from elections.

The PP and MCP form a hard nut to crack for the DPP and analysts say Malawi’s democracy is up for a litmus taste in the next polls.