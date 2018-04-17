Youths want to be involved in fight against climate change

Government has been asked to engage youths in the fight against climate change.

This was said during the National Youth Conference on Climate Change held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

The theme of the conference was ‘Integrating Youth in Climate Change Negotiations, Sustainable Adaptation and Mitigation Actions’.

Representing the youth, a student from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources Linda Banda said young people being future leaders have a big role to play in as far as climate change is concerned.

She added that youths have skills and knowledge that can assist in protecting the climate if only they are given a chance to participate fully.

“Youths continue to face a lot of challenges such as lack of resources to support fellow youths although they have knowledge and skills but most of the times they are being abused by politicians.

“We are future leaders and we need to be engaged to protect the coming generation,” Banda said.

When officially opening the conference, Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Aggrey Masi welcomed the call by the youths saying government through the ministry is more than ready to support them reach their goals.

Masi said the country continues to experience natural disasters such as floods which are leading to food insecurity hence dealing with climate change can assist to curb the challenges.

In his remarks, Country Director for Care Malawi Mathews Pickard acknowledged government’s efforts aimed at addressing climate change.

Pickard however asked the youths to be committed by working with different stakeholders to build a greener Malawi.

The two day conference which will end today has been funded by Christian Aid, Care Malawi, Irish Aid and Trocaire.