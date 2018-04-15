Speaker Chiwaya announces retirement from politics

Deputy Speaker Clement Chiwaya will not be seeking re-election in his Mangochi Central constituency in the 2019 elections, Malawi24 has learnt.

In an emotional statement, Chiwaya recollects his journey in politics from 2003.

” I stood for a parliamentary seat and won under the United Democratic Front. I must admit that I have enjoyed great support from my constituents who to date they have voted for me for three terms. During this time I have been involved in a number of projects for the constituency that I am proud of. For a greater part I have served as a member of parliament, a cabinet minister as well as now as a Deputy Speaker.

This is one of the highest positions in the land. I thank the people of Mangochi for trusting me with the position on MP and my fellow MPs for elevating me to be the current Deputy Speaker.”reads the statement in part.

It adds:” As we go into the 2019 General elections I have taken time to reflect on my future. I have discussed with my family in Thyolo Zomba Mangochi and US on what my future should be. First let me thank His Excellency Dr Bakili Muluzi for the love and support that he has given me since I started politics he took me under his wings. He has treated me like his own son.

He has been there during my good and hard times. I will always cherish his love for the less privileged.”

He also named other people including incumbent UDF leader Atupele Muluzi and late Catholic Bishop Asolari whom he had revealed financed his campaign.

According to Chiwaya, this ‘early’ announcement is because he wants the UDF National Executive Committee and his constituents to find appropriate replacements for him.