Devotion: Rejoice Always

Philippians 4:4 “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice.”

Dominators and Successful people keep their joy. Some people would ask, Is it possible to rejoice always? Yes it is. God would not instruct us to do something he knows that it is impossible. He wants us to rejoice regardless of the circumstances.

Whether you have heard a bad news, rejoice! If you have heard a good news, rejoice also in the Lord. Use the Word of God and meditate on the Word and you will maintain your joy always and forever.

Don’t allow circumstances dictate your life. Don’t be moved by any. Dont be moody based on what has happened or not happened to you.

Choose to maintain your joy.Acts 20:24.” But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear to myself, so that I might finish my course with JOY, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.”

Joy is medicine. Prevent diseases and sicknesses, and save hospital bills by choosing to rejoice all the time. Proverbs 17:22 “A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”

The Joy of the Lord is the strength. If you rejoice always, you have strength all the time. Neh 8:10…” neither be ye sorry; for the joy of the LORD is your strength.”

Worry will never add anything to your life. Matt 6:25-27 “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink, or about your body, what you will wear. Isn’t there more to life than food and more to the body than clothing? Look at the birds in the sky: They do not sow, or reap, or gather into barns, yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Aren’t you more valuable than they are? And which of you by worrying can add even one hour to his life?”

Prayer Dear Father, I thank you for the joy that is within me which you gave me . I refuse to worry. I choose to be joyful regardless of the circumstances of this life. In Jesus Name. Amen

