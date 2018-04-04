SDA donates items to the needy on Easter

The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church in the lakeshore district of Salima over the Easter weekend donated assorted items worth K250,000 to 50 needy people in the district.

The donation was made during the closing of Easter Camp Meetings which the church conducts across the universe.

According to the program’s facilitator Evangelist Golden Lapani, the charity approach was conducted as part of evangelism which is one of the crucial areas in the congregation’s doctrines.

“We believe in sharing the little we have. The donation that the church has made today is just a means of sharing Jesus Love with others and not necessarily showing off that we are wealthy,” Lapani said.

Some of the donated items include maize, packets of salt, beans, and luxury soap.

The church also donated money amounting to MK30,500 as school fees to two students from Msalura Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in the same district.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, James Chiwinga commended the church for the gesture saying they have been rescued from the problems they were facing.