NRFA hikes Simama league registration fee, teams increased

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has hiked registration fee for the Simama League and has increased the number of teams participating in the league.

The association’s General Secretary Masiya Nyasulu announced the hike on Friday when the association held a meeting with teams.

In the 2017 season, the registration fee was K100 000 but for the upcoming season teams will have to pay K150, 000 registration fee in order to participate in the league.

The teams are also required to pay K5, 000 for each player they register for the competition.

At the meeting, the participants agreed to increase the number of teams from 16 in 2017 season to 18 teams this year.

The association also announced that in the 2018 season, the champions will cart home K2 million with the runners up getting K1 million.

The third placed team will be given K500 000 while the team that will finish on position four will walk away with K300 000.

The sponsorship for the league was recently hiked from K4 million to 7 million following the coming in of Superior & Flora Cooking Oil as a co-sponsor.

Meanwhile, the NRFA has said the league will now be called Northern Region SIMSO League to recognise the additional sponsor.