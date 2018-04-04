Tewesa now working with Tigers

Former Nyasa Big Bullets technical director (TD) Billy Tewesa is now working with Tigers ahead of the 2018 season.

Tewesa was on Sunday spotted at the Tigers bench during their 2-0 pre-season friendly loss to Bullets at the Mulanje Park.

However, Tewesa has contradicted Tigers TD Robin Alufandika on his role at the club.

Alufandika told Malawi24 that the vastly experienced Tewesa has now joined the club as technical director.

“Now we have two TDs, him and me. We thought of bringing him on board to utilise his experience as he has been idle after leaving Bullets two years ago,” said Alufandika.

But speaking in a separate interview, Tewesa denied returning to frontline football with the Kau Kau boys.

“I am here to help them secure sponsorship, as you know they severed ties with Azam earlier this year,” said Tewesa.

“Already I am talking to a number of companies who have shown interest in the club. I have passion for the game and I can’t just sit and watch Tigers struggling like this. My fear is that we could end up losing another team in the South just as it was with MDC United, Max Bullets and recently Blantyre United,” he said.

Tigers who ended the 2017 season in 11th position have now finished assembling a squad which Alufandika believes will go all the way to lift the title in the upcoming term.

“We are good to go and cannot wait for the start of the season. This time we have set ourselves the highest target of winning the title and have assembled a squad capable of stunning the football world,” he said.

Among the notable new faces expected to spearhead the title push are seasoned campaigners Jimmy Zakazaka, Boston Kabango and Victor Nyirenda.

2017 Chipiku Central Region Football League golden boot winner with Holy Cross Ambassadors, Chikaiko Batson, striker Tawonga Malenga formerly of Blantyre United and ex-Wizards midfielder Blessings Phiri are also among the new arrivals at the club.