Afcon qualification not a priority – FAM

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden was not given the target of qualifying for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) when he was given the job last year.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the FA Alfred Gift Gunda told a local radio station on Monday that the priority is for the Belgian tactician to introduce his own philosophy for the national team.

Gunda further stated that even if the national team loses to Morocco and Cameroon in the qualification round, RVG will not be fired because his contract is not performance based.

“The target is not for the national team to qualify for the Afcon next year. Even if we can lose to Morocco and Cameroon, RVG will still continue working as the head coach because what we are looking for is his philosophy for the team.

“His contract is not performance based hence not making it compulsory for him to take the team to the Afcon,” he said.

Under RVG, the Flames have played 12 games, losing three times, winning twice and drawing 7 times.