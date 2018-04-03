MOC hopes to expose talent through FutbolNet

The Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) says the FutbolNet activities which it organises will expose new talent.

FutbolNet is a programme that promotes values among young people using sporting activities.

Speaking during a FutbolNet Cup in Lilongwe organised with financial support from FC Barcelona, International Olympic Committee and Audi, co-opted member of the committee Rose Chinunda said FutbolNet values makes the sporting activity unique.

“The main purpose of these games is to give a chance to children below age 15 to get access to sports. The other purpose is to identify young talent from the grassroot. Our grassroot as Olympic Committee are the pupils from primary school.

“Malawi has already benefited from FutbolNet in terms of having new talents. As of now, one of the boys who have been participating in this sport has been identified by Super League side Masters Security,” Chinunda said.

In his remarks, Lovemore Kasonya who is Centre Director and Project Officer at Malawi Olympic Committee said the values of FutbolNet are commitment, respect, responsibility, effort, tolerance and teamwork.

“A FutbolNet player can have all skills of a great player but if he or she is not abiding to values of the sport, we don’t keep such a player. Our values are paramount to the child participating in FutbolNet,” Kasonya said.

Kasonya said that during the cup, talented children will be picked to play with teams from other countries such as Zambia and Zimbabwe in June 2018.

FutbolNet is the sporting programme that was developed by Barcelona Foundation in Spain to be used to foster social development amongst kids under the ages 15 and 13. The sport is played by boys and girls at the same time to promote coexistence of the children from the grassroot.

The sport is unique since the rules are made by the players themselves unlike soccer whereby the referee is in control of the game. The programme in the country was introduced in 2014.