Crocodile kills 10-year-old boy

A 10-year-old boy identified as Wonderful Sanjani has died after being attacked by a crocodile in Kasungu.

Kasungu police station deputy public relations officer Harry Namwaza said the incident occurred on Sunday in Senga village under Traditional Authority Chitanthamapiri in the district.

“In early morning hours of that day, Wonderful together with his friend aged eight went to Chitowe dam situated within Dwangwa River to swim,” Namwaza explained.

Later, the boy’s friend left him swimming at the dam and went home.

Wonderful did not return home and at around 11pm his grandfather got suspicious.

He told other community members who instituted a search party to go to the river where upon thorough searching they found the body of the boy in a cave with the crocodile holding the body.

The community members managed to take the body. Postmortem results showed that Wonderful’s death was due to loss of blood from multiple deep cuts around the body and due to suffocation.

Wonderful Sanjani hailed from Senga village, Traditional Authority Chitanthamapiri in Kasungu.