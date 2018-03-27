MISA fundraising match grosses K9.3m

The fundraising match organized by MISA Malawi which involved Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets at Silver Stadium on Sunday grossed K9.3 million.

According to a statement released by the body on Monday, K9, 213, 370 was realized from ticket sales while K100, 000 came from broadcasting rights.

The statement further stated that the body spent a total of K4, 742, 746 on logistics for Big Bullets, security, gate management, medals and promotion; bringing the net profit of K4, 570, 625.

“The Chapter had set a target of MK5 million from the game and is glad that the MK4, 570, 625 net profit is not far from the planned target. The chapter considers this to be a huge boost to the fundraising drive.

“MISA Malawi would like to thank Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers, the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), supporters of the two teams, Malawi Police, the membership of MISA Malawi and the general public who made the initiative a success,” says the statement.

MISA Malawi’s Fundraising Committee has set a target of MK30 million for the procurement of an office building and hopes to hit the target before December, 2018.

The football game was the third activity organized to raise funds for the office following a media day at Kumudzi Lodge in September and fundraising dinner in December, 2017. The Chapter also received a contribution of MK 1,000,000 from New Finance Bank. From these, MISA Malawi has so far managed to raise slightly above MK13, 000,000.

“The Chapter is currently exploring other fundraising initiatives which would include sporting activities and musical shows among others,” reads the statement from Misa Malawi which was signed by Chairperson Teresa Temweka Ndanga.

The match ended 2-0 in favour of Bullets.