Husband breaks hands of wife in LL

A 40-year-old man is in police custody at Kanengo Police Station in Lilongwe for severely assaulting his 22-year-old wife.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani said that , the incident occurred on Tuesday at area 25B in Lilongwe.

According to Makalani, the victim who happens to be a first wife of the suspect, had followed him to the house of his second wife where disagreements erupted.

“Following the disagreements, the man severely assaulted the lady by using a plunk to the extent that she sustained fractures on both hands and some bruises on different parts of her body.” Makalani said.

The issue was reported to the police where she was referred to Bwaila Hospital for examination and treatment. At the hospital, she was dressed with pop on both hands before being released as an outpatient.

The suspect, Friday Joe Dyson, who is a well-known private plumber in area 25, Lilongwe, hails from Chiswe village, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre while the victim is from Namonde village, Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu.

He is answering a case of Grievous Harm under section 238 of the penal code. He has pleaded guilty to the charge and will appear before court soon.

Police is appealing to members of the general public to seek for proper methods of resolving domestic disputes rather than resorting into violence.