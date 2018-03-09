US warns Africa over Chinese loans

The United States says African countries could lose sovereignty if they are not careful about the loans they receive from China.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday that African countries are also at risk of losing their resources or infrastructure.

Speaking in Ethiopia, Tillerson advised African countries to “carefully consider the terms of those agreements and not forfeit their sovereignty.”

Tillerson said Chinese investments do not create jobs in African countries and a government that accepts a loan from China risks losing control of its own infrastructure or its own resources.

He however claimed that the US is not trying to stop African countries from receiving money from China.

The United States is the leading aid donor to Africa but China surpassed it as a trade partner in 2009. Beijing has pumped billions into infrastructure projects, though critics say the use of Chinese firms and labour undermines their value.

Malawi established ties with China in 2007 and the country has benefited from the relationship. Over the past 10 years, China has completed projects such as the Bingu Stadium, Malawi University of Science and Technology, Bingu Hotel and Malawi Parliament.