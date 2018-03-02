Simama league sponsorship up

Northern Region Simama football league sponsorship has been hiked from K4 million to K5 million.

General Secretary for the league Masiya Nyasulu said starting next season, the league’s sponsors will be giving them K5 million.

“Yes we are hereby informing the general public that Simama Premier League which was at Mk4,000,000 has been adjusted to Mk5, 000,000 effective 2018 season.

“Bishop Abraham Simama has revealed this news today (Thursday) at a meeting which we held at Simama offices in Lilongwe,” said Nyasulu.

During 2017 prize presentation earlier this year, Nyasulu told reporters that Bishop Simama promised to double the sponsorship.

Northern Region football is the lowest sponsored league compared with Chipiku Central Region league which is now at K12 million from K10 million.

Last season, winners of the Simama league received K1.2 million as prize money.