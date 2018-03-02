Chanthunya back home

Fugitive Misozi Chanthunya is now back in Malawi where he is expected to face trial for the murder of Linda Gasa.

Gasa who was Chanthunya’s girlfriend was found buried at a lodge in Mangochi in 2010.

The suspect fled to South Africa following the incident but now, over seven years later, is back in Malawi to face trial.

Chanthunya arrived Thursday afternoon through Kamuzu International Airport.

There was heavy police presence at the airport when Chanthunya disembarked from the Malawian Airlines aircraft before being whisked away by police officers.

He was taken to Lilongwe Police.

Before the deportation, Chanthunya was fighting against his extradition saying he will face capital punishment in Malawi.

But he withdrew his application last week, allowing South African officials to extradite him.