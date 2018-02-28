Police questioned for forcing woman to delete convoy pictures

The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) says it has instituted an investigation into an incident in which the police forced a woman to delete pictures of the presidential convoy.
It is reported that a woman in Blantyre a few weeks ago took photos of the presidential convoy when President Peter Mutharika was travelling to Chileka for an official engagement.
Later on, some police officers who were on duty this day forced the lady who captured the photos to delete them immediately.
The issue has led to a debate among members of the public and commentators with people questioning whether or not it is wrong to take pictures of the president when he is performing public functions.
Board Chairperson of HRCC Robert Mkwezalamba told the local media that they are investigating the matter through their member organisation, Centre for Human Rights Education Advice and Assistance.
Mkwezalamba further said everything regarding the matter will be made public after the completion of their investigations.
Zopusa Basi
Inde kunjambula convoy ndikulanda dziko.anthu simudziwa kodi ziwani kuyambira lero iyi ndi Malawi watsopani
Kodi Apolisi Bwanji Kujijilika?
A polisi a ku Malawi ndi mbutuma zenizeni. Ine tsiku lina ndinapita ku Mangochi, Ndinachita chidwi ndi pa polisi station pomwe panaimikidwa mfuti za mbiri ya Kale ya dziko lino. Pokhala mMalawi ndinajambula mfutizo. Koma apolisi anandifutira zithunzizo. Kodi chithunzi cha mfuti ya mbiri ya kale ya dziko chingawophyeze chitetezo? Apo ndinangodziwa kuti wapolisiyo ndi mbutuma yeniyeni. Ndinangonyamuka kumapita.
Moreovr Sanajambule Presdnt Kom Convoy Yeniyeniyi Zandinyasa Heavy
Malawi is still backward in the way she conducts herself. Democracy will take time to settle in the hearts of people. We re dominated by FEAR all the time. My Bible says FEAR is a sin. Shame!
Kujambula msogoleri wako palibe mulandu,ngati kuli kulakwa kulibwino kukhala opanda msogoleri kapena msogoleriyo asamayende nanga sianthu asamamuone.Kumbali ya a Police sakulakwa ndintchito yawo,ojambula aliyense amayenera kukhala ndichilolezo chojambula maka momwe pali msogoleri waziko.
akukanika kufufuza ifa za anthu adapha aja mkumakalimbana ndph zazi ngt zimenezi?
What is wrong taking a picture of your president?
Rubbish
Yasiii yangali njetee
Zazii popanda tchele
Now the HRCC are talking….is there any problem of having the president in your phone…damn Malawi
For security reasons, the police has shown their professionalism to do that…. maybe that lady amafuna kudzachita chipongwe mtsogoleri wa dziko kudzera mzithunzizo, we dont know!
[those under security agencies can understand this]
dude kumakhalako serious sometimes 😂😂😂😂
iwe kape bwanji….people are taking pictures of Trump convoy..bdee petulo ndikachaniso…
tikukamba nkhani ya chitetezo apa osati zopusa zanuzo
Lenard sichitetezo koma kuthetsa ufulu uja tinaufuna 1994
Mfundoless
Ufe iwe wamva
Being a president is sign that he/she must be proudly of every citizen in Malawi.
Koma nkhani zinazi
A police aku Malawi kudzimva u dolo bwanji ngati amadziwa ntchito…. palibiletu chochitika
Was that necessary?
Apolice sanalakwise ndipo mkazi anajambulayo ayenela kumangidwa
Eee!ndiye chitaganya chijatu ichi we’re democratic