Police questioned for forcing woman to delete convoy pictures

The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) says it has instituted an investigation into an incident in which the police forced a woman to delete pictures of the presidential convoy.

It is reported that a woman in Blantyre a few weeks ago took photos of the presidential convoy when President Peter Mutharika was travelling to Chileka for an official engagement.

Later on, some police officers who were on duty this day forced the lady who captured the photos to delete them immediately.

The issue has led to a debate among members of the public and commentators with people questioning whether or not it is wrong to take pictures of the president when he is performing public functions.

Board Chairperson of HRCC Robert Mkwezalamba told the local media that they are investigating the matter through their member organisation, Centre for Human Rights Education Advice and Assistance.

Mkwezalamba further said everything regarding the matter will be made public after the completion of their investigations.