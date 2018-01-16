Chavura bemoans hypocrisy in the music industry

Musician Chavura has expressed disappointment with the hypocritical behaviour displayed by some musicians during the past week when he made headlines over a controversial song.

The rapper stirred debate with his latest song on the grounds that it encourages rape. Activists and other influential figures were quoted by the media calling for Chavura’s arrest.

The former Trap Squad member apologized to the public for releasing the song. However comments made by some musicians during what he describes as the hardest week of his life, have dismayed him.

“Besides learning to become a better person from my experiences, I have also noted some hypocritical nature of some music artists from my same field,” he wrote on Facebook two days ago.

He went on to say that it was sad to see some people who have done worse things than him, campaigning for his imprisonment.

Chavura did not mention names but some musicians used the social media to mock him after the song was condemned.

His ex-band-mate Stich Fray made Facebook posts which arguably showed that he enjoyed that trouble was beckoning for Chavura. However he later on withdrew his posts, admitting that they were not good.

Chavura, one of Malawi’s controversial urban artists has promised to produce positive music from now onwards. He claims to have learned from his mistake.