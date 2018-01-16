Back to school campaign targets street kids

As a way of reducing street kids in the country, Chifundo Children’s Club and Limbe Police in Blantyre have introduced a campaign in order to send back street kids to school.

The campaign which is called back to school has been introduced after the opening of public schools in the country.

Blantyre youth district officer Daudi Ngwara said it is good move which will help some of the children who had no opportunity of going back to school.

He added that the campaign will promote education among the children in order for them to be good citizens of this country.

He however asked parents and guardians to encourage their children to go to school instead of pushing them to beg in the streets.

In her remarks, Limbe Police Station Sub Inspector Chifundo Kam’tsinje said they are targeting children around policing areas such as Zingwangwa, Makhetha, and Mbayani.

She added that they want to make sure that all the children who have been living in the streets should acquire education while at a tender age.