Wanderers lose to Mozambican side

Be Forward Wanderers have begun their CAF Champions League preparations with a loss.
The Nomads on Saturday lost 1-0 to Mozambique’s UD Songo.
An early goal from Emmanuel Etim was enough to punish the visitors in a friendly match that took place in Mozambique.
The Nomads started with Richard Chipuwa in between poles as their defensive membrane contained Ted Sumani, Lucky Malata, Harry Nyirenda and newly signed Flames right back Dennis Chembezi.
Captain Joseph Kamwendo, Alfred Manyozo, Yamikani Chester and Mike Kaziputa were in midfield.
They were expected to be supplying balls to Nikiza Ayimable and Peter Wadabwa who were playing as strikers.
Wanderers failed to hold UD Songo in the first minutes of game as just two minutes after kick-off Nigerian Etim scored for the home side.
Nomads introduced Blessings Tembo, but the efforts were barren until the final whistle.
Wanderers used the friendly match as part of their preparations for a CAF Champions League tie against AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo.
The game also gave coach Yasin Osman a chance to use new signings such as Ayimable, William Thole, Dan Kumwenda and Tembo.
Wazigwira Neba. kuziona mkulinga ukuzionera patali koma apa wazigwira
malamulo onse a CAF adzasatidwa ndipo Neba ukabwerako manja ali mutu.ndizosiyanirako ndizimalamulo zampira omwe kumalawi kuno umakhalalira.ambirinu ma yellow card mukawatuta.
Ndine full bullets fan ,but on this one we are behind you Noma ,work hard to get more, you represent the Nation ,
AMWENE NDI NOMA IMENE IJA CHESTERSO SANALOWE
ua strong now, keep it up
Nyelele dont mind but go forward
That’s good for they are to work to fine-tune before the competition starts and won’t sit back thinking all is well!
Game ya 1 0 yomweyo
Neba koma ulimba kkkkkkkkkkkkk wayambabwino usovenge neba
Amaleka kukoza pa golo bwanji? mesa panja amazitama ndi kukoza NEBA mpata okoza ukapezeka koza usaope kuti ndi kwayini ake koza ife tikufuna ma results basi koza ndinthu
All the best..dont give up neba will saport you
ku caf kulibe dwangwa utd.
apa ndiye ayamba bwino akalimba ku Cuf
Zosapatsa Chilimbikitso,how Do U Expect To Win When U Hav Left Some Of Yr Arsenals Here At Home?Poor Selection Of Players Costed The Game
Nebhaaa uzionaa hahahahaha….
Ana Achepa
Yatha bwanj
Free agents fc
How many free agents has wanderers signed?
So many free agent the likes of CHANDE,MALATA,BLACK MAMBA,BLESSINGS TEMBO&so many.
Ndiye mabvuto anu ndi angati?mtima ukuwawa?
Ntima ukumupweteka
Usandipweteke bwanji?
Pat of the game ,, dont worry Nyelele u should keep hard training to prepar CAF “”all the best anyamata.
Caf fc kkkkk
Hard luck neba. Although you have lost but we hear you had a goal or goals disallowed. It means you surely can do better. Wish you well in CAF.
ur gd
Ιnu chigoli cha offside and deffenders and goal keeper atangoima ndi muziti anayesa pati.
This is maturity in sports malawi cn develop thanks bro
God bless you Sir! U have shown yo maturity and good undastanding..u rilly have sportsmanship spirit..may u teach also these other fellow supporters kuti Nkhuku yanjilu simaswa Mazila we are all Malawians
Ma Player a Wanderers ndiamene amapangitsa kut team ya flames izingolephera basi taonera pamenepa
kkkkkkkkkk a usumani mwadziwa liti kuti football win & lose
zamanyazi neba
Kkkkkk Malawi dats preparations nt Caf games kanika simple english wanderers iz playing Ac vita DRC nxt month
Thats a Negative result that will help you Neba yield Positive results as youll be able to improve your shortfalls during the real encounter.Yaaah am a Bullets fan behind you Neba mu CAF mokhamu
.Dont giveup!!!!!!
Akanati atrener 2wks esh basop
It’s friendly game nothing to loose…..,…
osalankhula 2much nd za nyererefe bas iz
Kusankha noma kusewera CAF !!!!! Kusankha chi team!!!!!!
Zayambika ma 7 zero akubwera
KikkkkkkkKkkkkk!aaayaayaaaaa!ntchito ilipooo,mumayesa!
Ikanakhala bullets ikanalimbatu team yanyamata osati khalamba ayi
Eee komadi chiukepo, Fischer, zoya, lanjesi, chimango, George, maunde, jimmy, kangunje, kabichi, zonda, tiana tabwinotabwino timeneti mudakalimbadi
Ka good feeling kkkkk
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk……just waite and see the remaing game if they will make it, but I know that Neba won’t win even a single games there, even a draw they won’t see it, this is CAF!
Amasewela ndi chani
choka neba ulinso ndi mbili ya 7 zilo usatokote kwambili ndi manoma lero iwe pheee
That’s football ,,,,,win or lose
hahaha! akuona ngat nzophweka, NDE Ku CAF kuli zima team tu, ohooo! ati poti bullets inapanga zakuti nafe tiyeseko, kkkkkk
Musatokote choncho man ngati mulibe okupangani sponsor ku CAF inu phe osati muyambe kunamiza anthu apa. Kaya noma ikachita bwino kaya ayi but ikuimilila Malawi at large finish
yes thats de point loose win owez nyerele
inu inu inu
ikuimila malawi wake uti? a malawi takana. ku CAF tilibe otiimilira. lol
bad news to noma.
Hmmm mavuto enatu awa, matama too much nyerere.
Its bad