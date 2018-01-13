Wanderers lose to Mozambican side

Be Forward Wanderers have begun their CAF Champions League preparations with a loss.

The Nomads on Saturday lost 1-0 to Mozambique’s UD Songo.

An early goal from Emmanuel Etim was enough to punish the visitors in a friendly match that took place in Mozambique.

The Nomads started with Richard Chipuwa in between poles as their defensive membrane contained Ted Sumani, Lucky Malata, Harry Nyirenda and newly signed Flames right back Dennis Chembezi.

Captain Joseph Kamwendo, Alfred Manyozo, Yamikani Chester and Mike Kaziputa were in midfield.

They were expected to be supplying balls to Nikiza Ayimable and Peter Wadabwa who were playing as strikers.

Wanderers failed to hold UD Songo in the first minutes of game as just two minutes after kick-off Nigerian Etim scored for the home side.

Nomads introduced Blessings Tembo, but the efforts were barren until the final whistle.

Wanderers used the friendly match as part of their preparations for a CAF Champions League tie against AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo.

The game also gave coach Yasin Osman a chance to use new signings such as Ayimable, William Thole, Dan Kumwenda and Tembo.