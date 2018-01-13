Recent News
Be Forward Wanderers

Wanderers lose to Mozambican side

57
By on Sports

Be Forward Wanderers have begun their CAF Champions League preparations with a loss.

The Nomads on Saturday lost 1-0 to Mozambique’s UD Songo.

Be Forward Wanderers

A Wanderers player (C) shields the ball during the game

An early goal from Emmanuel Etim was enough to punish the visitors in a friendly match that took place in Mozambique.

The Nomads started with Richard Chipuwa in between poles as their defensive membrane contained Ted Sumani, Lucky Malata, Harry Nyirenda and newly signed Flames right back Dennis Chembezi.

Captain Joseph Kamwendo, Alfred Manyozo, Yamikani Chester and Mike Kaziputa were in midfield.

They were expected to be supplying balls to Nikiza Ayimable and Peter Wadabwa who were playing as strikers.

Wanderers failed to hold UD Songo in the first minutes of game as just two minutes after kick-off Nigerian Etim scored for the home side.

Nomads introduced Blessings Tembo, but the efforts were barren until the final whistle.

Wanderers used the friendly match as part of their preparations for a CAF Champions League tie against AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo.

The game also gave coach Yasin Osman a chance to use new signings such as Ayimable, William Thole, Dan Kumwenda and Tembo.

57 Comments

  10. Raphael Mchele on

    Amaleka kukoza pa golo bwanji? mesa panja amazitama ndi kukoza NEBA mpata okoza ukapezeka koza usaope kuti ndi kwayini ake koza ife tikufuna ma results basi koza ndinthu

    Reply
  21. Ronnie Mvula on

    Hard luck neba. Although you have lost but we hear you had a goal or goals disallowed. It means you surely can do better. Wish you well in CAF.

    Reply
  27. Tamandani Nkhwali on

    Thats a Negative result that will help you Neba yield Positive results as youll be able to improve your shortfalls during the real encounter.Yaaah am a Bullets fan behind you Neba mu CAF mokhamu
    .Dont giveup!!!!!!

    Reply
  36. Future'e Abubakar Mdeza on

    Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk……just waite and see the remaing game if they will make it, but I know that Neba won’t win even a single games there, even a draw they won’t see it, this is CAF!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

