6 die in road accident in Mzimba

Six people have died after their truck overturned at Chikangawa near a place called elephant rock in Mzimba.
The accident occurred on Saturday evening.
According to an eyewitness, the driver of the truck registration number NA 7605 failed to negotiate the bend at elephant rock causing the vehicle to overturn.
Six people died on the spot while other passengers suffered injuries.
The dead bodies were taken to Mzimba District Hospital while the injured were taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital.
In related development, a child died on the spot at Mzimba bridge after being struck by a hit and run driver.
Miseu yakwathu nayonso yinanyanya nditating’ono ngati toyendamo ndi wheelbarrow, kusowa kothawira driver kuti apewe ngozi. eeesh RIP people of God.
So sad
Bad
chaipa
Eeeeeeee sorry
Malo oopsya amenewo pofunika boma liikepo ma safety guards mbali monse
God May 4 Give Them There Sins
Sad
very sorry
Masiku achimalizilo
I saw this accident live…. It was really terrible because the people died while mixed with fertilizer bags
So sad!
I was shocked to see dead bodies fresh among fertilizer bags…. Even the driver is dead…
The driver is alive. I was at the scene barely 2 minutes after the occurrence. He wanted to run away but was caught and was one of the three taken to the hosp
So who is saying the truth here? Six people died on spot…..driver dead ….. Driver is alive, wanted to run away …..hey you eye witness don’t confuse us.
Ok, the recognition of people was hard… When we saw the dead bodies, we didnt know who the driver was…. So we never know because we saw the bodies
Phepani guys ku mzimba nako mmm ngozi zachuluka
nako kwithu,its too much ngozi ,R.I.P.
Sorry
Mmm guys ngozi ndi ngozi dzulo kuno ku SA festive season a police akuti kwa mwalila anthu over 200 pangoz za pa msewu .mulungu yekha ndi amene akudziwa zobse sorry ku ma banja amene aluza abale awo zopweteka kwambili
Too bad
eeesh too bad, R.I.P
Oh that is so so sad
Iiish koma Malawiyu bwanji anzathu maiko ena mmisewu magalimoto mbweee!!! Koma no ngozi bt kwathuku eeeee kandichani
Hmmm boss ku south Africa kumachitaka ngozi every minutes koma sanena koma kunoko every ngozi imamveka coz ka zikoka mkochepa