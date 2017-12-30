Recent News
6 die in road accident in Mzimba

26
By on National

Six people have died after their truck overturned at Chikangawa near a place called elephant rock in Mzimba.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the truck registration number NA 7605 failed to negotiate the bend at elephant rock causing the vehicle to overturn.

Six people died on the spot while other passengers suffered injuries.

The dead bodies were taken to Mzimba District Hospital while the injured were taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital.

In related development, a child died on the spot at Mzimba bridge after being struck by a hit and run driver.

26 Comments

  15. Rabson Gondwe on

    Mmm guys ngozi ndi ngozi dzulo kuno ku SA festive season a police akuti kwa mwalila anthu over 200 pangoz za pa msewu .mulungu yekha ndi amene akudziwa zobse sorry ku ma banja amene aluza abale awo zopweteka kwambili

    Reply

Leave a Reply

