Bullets edge Silver on penalties

Nyasa Big Bullets needed penalties to beat Silver Strikers in a friendly match organised by Plan Malawi.
The game was organised in order to raise awareness on the dangers of early marriages.
The Central Bankers were without their talisman Mathew Sibale who is Mozambique bound.
They were however still the better side, creating lots of goal scoring opportunities but Ernest Kakhobwe was very outstanding in goals for the people’s team.
The closest chance fell through to the Bankers when Levison Maganizo exchanged passes with Timothy Chitedze to release Binwel Katinji who blasted his effort wide off the goal mouth.
At the other end of the field, Andy Kamlete, who was handed his first start since joining Bullets, wrestled through Silver Strikers defence into the penalty box but his goal bound shot was well blocked by Yunus Sherrif.
The first half produced no goals.
Come second half, it was Silver Strikers who were pressurizing their opponents in search for the opener but were denied by Kakhobwe who kept on producing stunning saves.
Nelson Kangunje had his long range effort well saved by Brighton Munthali before Mike Mkwate’s brilliance which saw him releasing Mussa Manyenje but Chisomo Mpachika intervened.
Katinji was the biggest culprit of the day as he failed to score in a one on one situation when Bullets defence was caught napping in the line of duty.
After 90 minutes of play, none of the sides was able to break the deadlock and the match had to be decided on penalties where the Bankers missed their opening two spot kicks, allowing Bullets to emerge 4-1 winners and walk away with a trophy and K1 million.
This was the final game in the 2017 football calendar.
Iwe neba waiwala Enyimba mmene inakuswera muja mpaka 7 kwa 1
MBUTUMA ZIKUTI ZATENGA TNM SUPER LIGI ZAMENYA SILVER MUMA PENATY 4~1 KKKKKKKKKKK
kkkkkkkk maule kama penalty mpaka kusangalala ngati mwatenga legue
Tikanaluza eeeeeeee ndie mukanatisekatu.
Tawina…
Akuti ndi NYASA KAMAPENALTY FC Hahahahahahaaa!!!
Tonse Tikudikila Caf Tione Ena akudwala Angobetsa Ndalamazawo Bola Bb Idayesela Tonse Takwela Drc Club Yomweyo Akakuzuleni Makutu Ndi Mtibuwazigoli Nebawaziyamba Palibe Kupatsana Player Pa Transfer Unayambitsandiwe Zokaniza Lelo Wamkakakuti Gabwiiiiii
Penatie Nyasa Big Bullets kkkkkk asinthaso dzina kkkk
Yonse
Bola tawina basi
mauleeee
congrats my team BB u just did the needful
Kodi yikhala silver yawina,mukanati chiyani amalawi.bwaji wina akachitabwino wosayamikira bwaji?
uwina kweni kwenitu uku 4 to 1 what else if u heard what Silver said this morning u better just say congrats to BB U deserve it.
kumawina kut @+(uyooo) apse ntima
kkkkkkk koma azanthuwa m’pira woyimikawu kuwakonda bwanji!? ndiyekuti sizingatheke opanda penaltyz ndikuwina eti!!?.
Ndiye ya wina ndi chani
Tawinabe
Enawo sanawine bwanji hater iwe kanyere uko.Sukumvetsa pat kut tawina????
Kopanda penalty singawine iyi nzachidziwikire
Needed
Hmmmmm kaya bola ya wina basi…
Kamapenalty fc
Hahahahaha komaa adhaa